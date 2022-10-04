Four persons nominated by the President for appointments as Supreme Court Judges will later today, Tuesday, October 18, face Parliament’s Appointments Committee.

This was disclosed by the Public Affairs Directorate of Parliament through a statement.

The Justices to be considered are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal; Mr Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu, Justice of the Court of Appeal; and Mr Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo nominated the four persons for elevation onto the Supreme Court Bench in July 2022.

The President made these nominations to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin after making the announcement sent to him from the Presidency in July, subsequently referred the nominations to the Appointments Committee for consideration.

Interested persons and organisations were also asked to submit their memoranda in respect of the nominations to the Clerk of the Appointments Committee for consideration.