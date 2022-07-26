President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated four persons for elevation onto the Supreme Court Bench.

The list comprises three justices of the Court of Appeal and a Justice of the High Court.

The nominees from the Court of Appeal are Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu is the only nominee from the High Court.

Their appointments are subject to vetting and subsequent approval or rejection by Parliament.

The President made these nominations to fill up expected vacancies at the apex court.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, made the announcement of the nominations on the floor of Parliament on Tuesday, July 26, 2022 following a letter sent to him by the President.

“As a result of pending and projected vacancies at the Supreme Court this year, the Judicial Council advised me on 4th July 2022 by letter under the hand of its Chairperson, Chief Justice Anin-Yeboah of the suitabilities of my nominations for appointment to the Court of these persons in accordance with Article 144 (2) of the constitution,” Alban Bagbin read to Members of Parliament.