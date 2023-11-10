President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated three Court of Appeal Justices to fill vacancies on the Supreme Court bench.

They include Justice Henry Anthony Cofie, Justice Yaw Asare Darko and Justice Richard Agyei Frimpong.

The appointment according to the President follows the mandatory retirement of three Justices of the apex court earlier this year.

The First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Joseph Osei-Owusu who chaired proceedings in the house referred the appointment of the 3 Justices to the Appointments Committee for consideration and report.

Reading the communication from the President he said: “Over the course of the last few months, in February, May, and June, respectively, three vacancies have been created on the Supreme Court bench. By convention, and having regard to its excessive jurisdiction, the Supreme Court bench comprises the Chief Justice and 15 other justices. These vacancies have occurred as a result of the mandatory retirement of Justice Nene Abayeteye Ofoe Amegatcher on February 3, 2023, former Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah on May 24, 2023, and Justice Jones Dotse on June 8, 2023. There are now 13 justices of the Supreme Court, including the Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo.”

The last time new appointments were made to the Supreme Court bench was in July 2022.

At the time, the list comprised three justices of the Court of Appeal and a Justice of the High Court.

The nominees from the Court of Appeal were Justice Barbara Frances Ackah-Yensu, Justice George Kingsley Koomson, and Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu Asiedu.

Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu was the only nominee from the High Court.

The four were subsequently vetted and approved by Parliament.