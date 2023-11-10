Ghana’s representative at the ongoing 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League, Ampem Darkoa Ladies Football Club has suffered its first loss at the competition’s main stage.

Ampem Darkoa lost 3-0 to Mali’s AS Mande on the back of securing a 2-1 win over defending champions AS FAR of Morocco.

Mande’s Oumou Kone bagged all three goals and in the process delivered this year’s edition’s first hat-trick. Kone scored in the first half to put Mande up and added two more goals to seal the emphatic win.

Kone was named Woman of the Match in recognition of her sterling performance in the win.

The result coupled with AS FAR’s 1-0 win over Equatorial Guinea’s Huracanes makes Group B as wide open as possible with Mande leading the way with four points and Ampem Darkoa and AS FAR tied on three points and Huracanes ranked bottom with zero points.

With a win and a loss, Ampem Darkoa needs to avoid losing to Huracanes to have a shot at progressing to the semifinal stage.

Ampem Darkoa takes on Huracanes on Sunday, November 12 at 20:00 GMT.