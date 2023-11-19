In a bid to avenge their earlier loss to Ampem Darkoa in the group stage, ASFAR of Morocco secured a 2-0 victory in the third and fourth-place playoff of the 2023 CAF Women’s Champions League on Saturday.

Right from the start, ASFAR demonstrated a strong determination to rectify their 2-1 defeat against the Ghanaian side on matchday one. Mafia Nyame initiated the scoring in the 33rd minute with a well-executed header from a deflected cross.

ASFAR’s goalkeeper, Khadijah, played a pivotal role by making a crucial save moments later, thwarting Ampem Darkoa’s attempts to equalize. Despite consistent pressure from Mafia Nyame, Ampem Darkoa managed to withstand further goal threats.

Chebbak further solidified ASFAR’s lead with a second goal deep into injury time in the first half, concluding the opening period with a 2-0 advantage.

In the second half, Ampem Darkoa successfully thwarted ASFAR’s attempts to add to their tally, resulting in a 2-0 defeat for the Ghanaian side.

Ampem Darkoa received a significant financial boost after reaching the semi-finals of the competition.