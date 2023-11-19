Executive Council Member of the Ghana Football Association, Dr. Randy Abbey, has rallied the Black Stars to secure one of the nine automatic slots for the 2026 World Cup, slated to be hosted in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

The journey for Ghana’s Black Stars in the world qualification series kicked off with a triumphant start, earning 3 points in Group I. This success came courtesy of a last-minute goal from Inaki Williams, the Athletic Bilbao forward, against Madagascar’s Barea.

Despite a goal drought spanning 11 games, the 29-year-old striker ended his barren spell in Kumasi on Friday, November 17. He capitalized on a cross from Gideon Mensah, securing a crucial victory for Ghana at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

In an interview with Citi Sports, Dr. Randy Abbey commended Inaki Williams for his outstanding performance on the field and encouraged the team to build on this success, aiming for a fifth appearance for Ghana at the global tournament.

If we say we are big boys, we need to do what big boys do, and so we have no chance than to top the group and go to the World Cup. I mean what else can be the priority, qualification to the World Cup must be your number one priority, he said.

Currently in Moroni for their second Group I FIFA World Cup qualifier against Comoros on Tuesday, November 21, the Black Stars departed Accra at 1 pm and landed at the Moroni International Airport at 10 pm local time (7 pm GH time) via Ethiopia Airlines.

The Black Stars of Ghana has arrived in Comoros for the second group game of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers #CitiSports pic.twitter.com/ochn4VbgFi — Citi Sports (@CitiSportsGHA) November 18, 2023

Accompanied by all 25 players who have been in camp since the start of preparations for this month’s qualifiers, Ghana’s coach Chris Hughton witnessed the team’s late 1-0 victory over Madagascar at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Friday. Meanwhile, Comoros secured a 4-2 win against the Central African Republic in their opening game.

Preparations for the upcoming match will include the team’s first training session on Sunday, November 19, 2023. Ghana is currently placed third in the Group, level on 3 points with leaders Comoros and second-placed Mali. The crucial encounter against Comoros is scheduled for the Moroni Stadium on Tuesday, November 21, 2023, with a 4 pm kick-off time.