The US Embassy has partnered with the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) to provide training and empowerment for journalists in preparation for the upcoming 2024 elections.

This training includes conflict management, accurate reporting, and news fact-checking, among other topics.

The US Embassy Press Attaché, Kevin Brosnaham, emphasized the critical need to ensure that journalists can carry out their work without fear or intimidation, especially in the context of the upcoming 2024 general elections.

He also underscored the essential role of journalists as a vital link between important information and the public, emphasizing the importance of their commitment to excellence in addressing issues of utmost concern to Ghanaians.

“Well-trained and well-protected reporters are never more important than during a country’s election season. We will support GJA’s regional training for journalists to enhance their fact-based reporting on elections…”

“We understand the significant role that journalists must play in ensuring a free and fair election in Ghana. That is why we are here today and working with the GJA to provide the tools and training they need to positively contribute to Ghana’s elections,” Brosnaham stated.