Former Chief Justice, Her Ladyship Justice Sophia Akuffo, has once again criticised the government over the Domestic Debt Exchange Program (DDEP), likening it to the days of military regimes.

During an interview on Starr FM, Madam Akuffo revealed her unease, stating that the government wanted them to endorse agreements that were not fully comprehended.

In her remarks, she highlighted the government’s attempt to alter expectations without due process, drawing parallels to past times when decrees dictated sudden changes in the country.

She recalled instances where waking up to find new currency or altered denominations was enforced by decree, questioning the rationale behind such abrupt transformations.

“You contracted me, that in return for buying your bonds, these are what I am expecting. Now you want to change my expectations for whatever reasons you don’t do by decree. It was more like the days when you wake up in the morning and by decree, something has happened in Ghana.

“All of a sudden no more 50 cedi notes or all of a sudden from Saturday there is a new currency but the new currency is not in circulation yet. But Saturday, Monday what you have is no longer money, decree. What kind of life is that?” Madam Akuffo asked.

Expressing her disappointment, she referred to the pensioners who resorted to picketing, stating her upset over retired individuals reaching such a desperate point due to someone’s insistence on breaching the law.

Madam Akuffo firmly maintained her stance on principles and legal adherence in the face of perceived unjust actions by the government.