General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, is demanding a retraction and apology from the Daily Newspaper over a publication attributed to him.

Through his lawyers, Mr. Nketiah says the said publication in the Tuesday, October 18 edition of the newspaper titled ‘NDC won’t stop galamsey’ following an interview on Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM is not only false “but maliciously published to portray our client and the NDC as promoters and champions of the illegality.”

“It is obvious that the false and malicious attribution and publication of same were done to damage the reputation of our client, given the fact that your full story on page 6 of the said newspaper did not have any excerpt to directly or indirectly support your headline.”

Explaining the issues, the lawyers said their client did not show support for illegal mining but rather condemned same and its devastating impact on the environment and indicated the preparedness of the NDC to institute sustainable mining when elected in the 2024 general elections.

The NDC chief scribe has therefore given a 72-hour ultimatum for the newspaper to apologize and retract.

He is also demanding that the said retraction and apology should be given the same front-page publicity and prominence as the false and malicious headline publication.

The failure or refusal of the newspaper to meet the demands of Mr. Nketiah according to his lawyers will leave them with no other options but to “take all necessary steps including commencing an action in court to protest our client’s image and reputation from the false and malicious publication”.