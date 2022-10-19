An Education think tank, Africa Education Watch, has urged the Ministry of Education to adopt a competitive procurement system for awarding contracts.

The organisation believes the consistent single-source procurement at the Ministry of Education is retrogressive.

The Executive Director of Africa Education Watch, Kofi Asare said the competitive procurement system will enable spending efficiency in the education ministry.

“It provides much greater value for money,” he said to Citi News.

“The kind of system where, even when you are buying pure water, is single-sourced… we can’t achieve spending efficiency if we are sole sourcing or single sourcing everything in our budget,” Mr. Asare added.

The think tank also urged the government to use the engagements with the International Monetary Fund to cancel the teacher training allowance.

“We thank God that there is an opportunity for the government to throw it away willy-nilly,” Mr. Asare said at a CSOs media dialogue to highlight some proposals for the 2023 budget on the educational sector.

It maintains it would be irrational on the part of the government to continue with the trainee allowances given the current economic challenges confronting the country.

Mr. Asare called on the Ministry of Finance to present a clean budget that reduces discretionary expenditure.