About 15 shops within the Kumasi Central Market in the Ashanti Region have been destroyed after a fire gutted a shoe-making shop within the market.

Eyewitnesses tell Citi News the fire started in one shop at around 4 am on Monday dawn and later spread to other shops, destroying thousands of shoe-making materials among other wares.

Eyewitnesses say although officials from the Ghana National Fire Service arrived at the scene late, the intervention of the officers prevented the situation from escalating.

Contrary to assertions by the eyewitnesses that firefighters were delayed in getting to the scene, authorities at the Ghana National Fire Service say their officers got to the scene barely three minutes after they received the distress call.

Speaking to Citi News, the Deputy Ashanti Regional fire commander, Divisional Officer Grade 1 Rasheed Nisawu noted that “our officers got here as soon as we had the distress call. And fortunately for us, there were no casualties.”