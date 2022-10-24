The government has given up till November 2, 2022, for all excavators in the country to be registered with the relevant local government authorities.

Any excavator that is not registered in line with this directive shall be seized and confiscated by the State.

“An owner, operator and/or user of an excavator shall, at the time of registration, specify the purpose for which the excavator is being used or to be used and the area where the excavator is being used or will be used,” a statement from the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources said.

As part of the registration Metropolitan, Municipal or District Assemblies are to record the name and particulars of the owner of the excavator, the date the excavator was brought into the country, the registration number, the chassis number, the purposes for which the excavator was brought into the country, the area where the excavator is expected to be used and the name and particulars of the current operator and user of the excavator.

The MMDAs are also encouraged to record other particulars they may deem necessary.

This government directive is in line with the fight against illegal mining.

Excavators used in illegal mining have quickened the rate of deforestation and increased the scale of illegal small-scale mining operations.

The Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources assured that “it will continue to take the necessary measures to protect our natural environment, particularly, water bodies, forests and lands, in a transparent and sustainable manner, anchored on integrity.”