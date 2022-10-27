The GNPC Foundation has organized the first edition of its career fair at the Takoradi Technical University as a platform for the exchange of information and knowledge essential to developing the skills of students to meet the demands of today’s job market.

The career fair themed “Strategic Positioning for the Job Market” was designed and implemented by the Education and Training Unit of GNPC Foundation as part of its mandate of investing in building the capacity of Ghanaians to engage with professionals drawn from across various industries on how to align themselves with the unique expectations of today’s global workforce and thereby boosting their employability standings.

Head of Education and Training Unit, Dr Caroline Aggrey-Fynn, noted that the event is necessitated by the outcome of the unit’s studies over time, which showed a gap in the skillset of graduating students and the expectations of employers.

“We work closely with educational establishments across the country and hold partnerships with several organizations that seek competence and high aptitudes from graduates, and we have realized the need to help the youth bridge the gap in career and counselling,” she said.

The Executive Director for the GNPC Foundation, Dr Dominic Eduah who graced the event while recounting GNPC Foundation’s contribution to Ghana said it has in the past 5-years ensured over 700 borehole facilities in rural and peri-urban communities, construction of educational facilities such as 141 classroom blocks and 8 fully equipped laboratories, 94 Sanitary facilities in communities, schools and markets as well as 38 community Astroturf pitches across Ghana for the youth.

He said the foundation has also offered scholarships for 4,562 undergraduates, 800 post-graduates, and 188 PhD studies in Ghanaian tertiary institutions for brilliant but needy students, a feat the foundation is committed to continuing.

Hundreds of students from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis and representatives of several corporate organizations attended the programme.