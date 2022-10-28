The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCO) is urging its workers to comply with all its safety principles in order to be able to provide quality services to the general public.

The company says due to the nature of its operations, there is a need for its workers to go by their duties with the utmost regard to sound safety practices.

Speaking at the 2022 Corporate Safety Durbar organized in Accra on Friday, October 28 in Accra, the Chief Executive Officer, Ing. Ebenezer Essienyi indicated that the company will continually provide all the necessary support in achieving their goal.

“Compliance with these Safety Principles is key due to the nature of GRIDCo’s operations and business, which involves construction activities to extend or upgrade the network as well as regular maintenance of assets.”

“These duties need to be carried out with the utmost regard to sound safety practices. On our part as Management, we will do our best to ensure that GRIDCo creates and sustains a health and safety culture, by providing the needed tools, equipment, and training to meet the mandate stated under our Core Values”.

The durbar climaxed the two weeks of sensitization about Safety requirements for GRIDCo Staff which began on October 14, 2022.

The sensitization included Safety Quiz, the Tree Planting Exercise, and the Safety Walk also known as the “GRID Walk”.

The theme for this year’s safety week celebrations was “Act together to build a positive safety and health culture”

At the durbar, various departments and individuals who excelled in their corporate safety practices were also awarded.