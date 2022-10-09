The Ministry of Environment, Science, Technology and Innovation is calling for urgent collaboration with stakeholders to find innovative solutions to multiple challenges towards building resilient economies, fast food, water systems and ensuring the sustainable management of forest resources and biodiversity.

Sector minister, Dr. Kwaku Afriyie, believes that society has to turn to better science to rectify the human ingenuity that has worsened the environmental challenges the world faces.

Dr. Kwaku Afriyie made these comments at the media launch of the 2022 GEO week celebrations in Accra under the theme: Global Action for Local Impact.

Although admitting that Africa is adversely affected by the impact of climate change, he reassured of government’s commitment to harness space technologies and services, including Earth observations, to drive policies and decisions to attain the agenda 2063 and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“As the GEO principal for Ghana, I see this as an important opportunity, as we also kick-start our implementation of the National Space Science Policy.”

“We are reminded of the urgency to work together to find innovative solutions to the multiple challenges toward building resilient economies, fast food, and water systems and ensuring the sustainable management of forest resources and biodiversity.”

“To some extent, human ingenuity and science have caused the environmental challenges we face today. But we can also turn to science to find solutions.”

“Ghana has been active in GEO activities, such as Digital Earth Africa. We value GEO’s convening power and the services its initiatives provide. So, I look forward to the discussions on how we can collectively address global challenges.”

Commenting on the upcoming meeting, slated for October 31 – November 4, Director of the GEO Secretariat, Yana Gevorgyan said: “With extreme weather events becoming more frequent and environmental and societal challenges multiplying, accurate and trusted environmental intelligence is more important than ever.”

“The GEO community has made great strides in responding to this demand-opening for access to data and convening partnerships that provide evidence for better decisions.”

“But despite these advances, many countries still do not have access to the right information, at the right time and in the right format. As we meet in Ghana, we must consider new ways of thinking and partnering, to accelerate global action for local impact”.