Korshi T and AratheJay have teamed up on an Afrobeat jam titled, ‘Cool It Down’, the second single on Crux Global’s compilation, ‘The Come Up’.

The lyrical content of ‘The Come Up’ compilation is basically hinged on love and good vibes. The song fuses a soft-core Amapiano feel and an Afrobeat rhythm to create a dance instrumental pattern, further appreciating the African music culture.

Crux Global, an African-owned digital distribution, PR, and brand management company, held a music writing camp ahead of their debut compilation album dubbed ‘The Come Up’ a few months ago. The music writing camp consisted of a number of talents.

The camp was graced by a few crème de la crème on the music scene currently such as Darkovibes, Efya, Kelvyn Boy, and Killbeatz who also recorded songs of their own and gave music advice to the upcoming talents.

Also, being a widely respected figure in the game and a backbone to the success of several mainstream acts, Smallgod passed through with some timely words of advice and encouragement to the next generation of Ghanaian superstars.

On the last day of the camp, the burgeoning acts were thrilled with the presence of King Promise, who listened to some of the completed recordings and interacted with the respective crooners – a memorable moment that will be cherished by them for eternity.

For now, stream ‘Cool It Down’ https://crux-global.lnk.to/CRUXGLOBAL-CoolItDown