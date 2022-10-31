Economist Dr. Patrick Asuming has commended government for “taking a step” to address some of the concerns of the citizenry.

Dr. Asuming believes additional information on how government was going to bring the country’s debts to sustainable levels should also have been revealed.

“It was important that the President addresses the nation on the economy. As to the content, he tried to cover a wide range of issues. It was good to hear him comment on the issue of the haircut, for instance. The government should have responded long ago, but nevertheless, it was good that he gave the assurance.”

“The only thing is that there should have been some additional information on what measures we will be taking.”

The Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) on the other hand received the address from the president with mixed reactions.

Vice Chair of GUTA, Clement Boateng said “his response on the haircut on investments is satisfactory. Our issue however is that he made no mention of the pegging of the dollar. The dollar keeps increasing weekly, and it is a matter of concern.”

“We were assured by government anytime we raised issues concerning the cedi depreciation that the President was going to address the issue in his speech. But then it turns out he was silent on it.”