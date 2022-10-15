Traders in Adum in the Ashanti Region have reopened their shops following a meeting with the government to discuss concerns with the implementation of tax policies.

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei Mensah, after engagements with the leadership of the traders, said there would be a plan in place to address the grievances of the traders.

“In all, we have settled some of the issues. For others, we have drawn a road map, and we are going to address all of them.”

“It is not everything I can address at my level. Some will have to move to the ministerial level for consideration. Some might even have to be as far as Parliament if need be.”

The minister also said the protesting traders were receptive to the engagements from the government.

“They have accepted in good faith. It means that they meant well… it is their worry they were trying to pour out.”

The businesses closed down their shops this past week in protest of the uneven implementation of the VAT on goods sold and payment of the VAT Flat rate.

They also lamented the pressure to honour payment of income tax, the high cost of store rentals and charges from the metropolitan assembly is eroding their profits.

Some traders were also upset with the activities of some officials of the Ghana Revenue Authority posted to their shops.