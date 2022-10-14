Lemonade Finance, a cross-border payment solution that enables Africans in the Diaspora to send money back home, is delighted to announce Deloris Frimpong Manso, John Dumelo and Dr likee as its Brand Ambassadors in Ghana.

The trio will be working closely with Lemonade Finance to promote the company’s services and products amongst the Ghanaian diaspora.

They will also be lending their voices to Lemonade Finance’s marketing campaigns and initiatives.

On the choice of brand ambassadors, Precious Ama Kwartemaa Oduro, the Country Manager says. “Our decision to work with them is based on the work they have put in over the years, earning them the trust and goodwill of Ghanaians. We’re confident that their reach, voice and the positive image will help us drive brand awareness with Ghanaians, everywhere”.

Deloris Frimpong Manso popularly known as Delay has in her over 23-year career on radio and 14 years as a TV presenter has earned the trust of Ghanaians at home and abroad. For her, Lemonade Finance is a brand that helps you support and show love to your people back home. She intends to use her influence to help promote showing love to our families back home.

John Dumelo is a veteran actor and legend in the Ghanaian movie industry. As an entrepreneur and big brother, he understands how the financial support of diasporans can be key to livelihood, education and small businesses in Ghana. Being able to extend that support seamlessly, instantly and at the best rates is a promise that he fully approves of.

Dr Likee is a prolific actor and comedian with consistency in putting out content that spreads joy and laughter to his audience. For him, this partnership is exciting because, his audience in the diaspora stay in touch with Ghana, through his content and Lemonade Finance provides the best and most convenient way for them to send sweetness and money back home to their families.

Also speaking at the event is Mr Einstein Ntim, the Diaspora Engagement Lead – Diaspora Affairs, Office of the President. He talks about why and how the diaspora can be key to the development of small businesses and livelihood back home.

Finally, Afeez Ajigbotosho, the Head of Product at Lemonade Finance also talks about the product vision and what to expect from Lemonade Finance in the future.

About Lemonade Finance

Lemonade Finance was founded on a simple goal, to make it easy for Africans to send and receive money from home easily.

With Lemonade Finance, Ghanaians in the UK, USA and Canada can send money home at the best rates, instantly and at zero fees.

The Lemonade Finance app is used by thousands of Africans in Canada and the UK to send money back home to Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria and seven other African countries. It is also now available in the USA.

You can download the Lemonade Finance app on the iOS Store or Google Play Store.

Customers who use the code Akwaaba during signup will get 10% off their first transaction.

In addition to Ghana, African Immigrants in the US, UK and Canada can send money to 9 other African Countries.

Some FAQs about Lemonade Finance

Is Lemonade Finance available to Africans in Africa?

Currently, Lemonade Finance is only for Africans (and other immigrants) who live, work and school in the diaspora; they can send money to their loved ones at the snap of a finger. However, Africans in Africa can’t register on the Lemonade Finance app.

How can people in Africa receive money from Lemonade Finance users without the app?

Lemonade Finance users can simply send money from their wallets to the bank account numbers or Mobile money accounts of their friends and family in Ghana and other African Countries.

Does Lemonade Finance charge a fee?

Lemonade Finance is a zero-fee app with the best rates.

How long do transactions take on Lemonade Finance?

All transfers on Lemonade are instant.

Where can I download the Lemonade Finance app?

You can download the Lemonade Finance app on the website at www.lemonade.finance or search for “Lemonade Finance” on the iOS store or Google Play Store.

Where do I go if I have issues?

Our support team is available 24/7, to attend to any issues or enquiries you may have. You can reach them in-app or by visiting the support website at support.lemonade.finance

Media Kit for Media Partners (A guide, not to be published)

When referring to the brand, the name is Lemonade Finance, not Lemonade, Lemonade Fintech, Lemonade Fin or any other variation as such.

Our website is www.lemonade.finance and you can find our logo here.

Across social media, our channels are:

Instagram: @lemonade.finance, @lemonade.finance.gh

Twitter: @LemonadeFinance, @LemonadeFinGH

Facebook: @lemonade.finance, @lemonade.finance.gh

LinkedIn: lemonade-finance

YouTube: LemonadeFinance