Award-winning Ghanaian gospel minstrel, Diana Hamilton, has explained the inspiration behind her new song titled ‘My Meditations’.

Speaking to Kwame Dadzie on Ghana Weekend TV, the 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year noted that she composed the song out of a series of life-changing experiences she went through.

She said situations such as her struggle to grow the fruit of the womb years ago and another which she went into in 2021 made her acknowledge the greatness of God more.

“I struggled for the fruit of the womb for a while then I got pregnant, then I was short of words; I still couldn’t articulate that. Fast forward, early part of last year, at the peak of COVID, I felt ill. It wasn’t COVID. I felt so ill doctors could not find what it was, but my infection level was going up,” she said.

Diana disclosed that at the time she was so scared of the unknown.

She said later when she was asked to keep eating all the types of food she could not eat earlier and was assured that she would be fine, she was gobsmacked; no words of hers could aptly describe how she felt about the greatness of God.

“The things he [God] does, ‘thank you’ is not enough,” she further stated.

When asked about the premium she places on songwriting in the entire music-making process, Diana indicated that she ensures the message is in tandem with scripture.

“I don’t play any musical instrument. My only instruments are my hands for clapping and my voice. But everyone has their strength, and so my source is the word of God. And so every song I wrote I make sure it is in line with the word of God,” she added.

Diana said after getting the message, she prays, researches, and also falls on the team of creatives who fine-tune the final product in the studio.

The 2021 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year, started her music journey at the age of 14 while working as a backing vocalist for Francis Agyei.

She was among the few singers who were featured on Francis Agyei’s ‘Metwere Obotan’ and other projects in the early 1990s.

She worked with Zapp Mallet during the recording sessions and subsequently on her own album in 2007.

Diana Hamilton released her first album, ‘Ɔsoro Bɛkasa’ in 2007 and went on to win the music industry’s biggest award 14 years later.

She was adjudged the Most Streamed Female Act of the Year at the 2021 3Music Women’s Brunch.

Diana Hamilton’s most popular songs include ‘Mo Ne Yo’, ‘Awuraye’, ‘Yehowa Behwe’, and ‘ Adom’.

Watch Diana’s interview with Ghana Weekend TV below:

–

By: Kwame Dadzie | Ghana Weekend