Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu has thrown his weight behind some New Patriotic Party Members of Parliament who want Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta fired.

Speaking in Parliament on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Mr. Iddrisu said the Finance Minister is not fit to find solutions to the current economic difficulties plaguing Ghana.

Pouring out his frustrations with the current happenings around the economy, Haruna Iddrisu said Ofori-Atta: “cannot manage or supervise his own mess, he is not fit for purpose.”

He, therefore, called on his colleagues on the other side of the House to ensure Ofori-Atta is removed.

The Minority in Parliament has already filed a motion for a vote of censure against Ofori-Atta in addition to some NPP MPs who are calling for the head of the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen.

The Majority Leader further indicated that no Minister in government is beyond the reach of censure and reproach if the prevailing conditions call for such measures.

“Mr. Speaker, we are serving you notice that we will take every step that this Parliament has…to censure any Minister who is not living up to expectation, and we will lead the way with the Honorable Minister for Finance.”