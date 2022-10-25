Thursday, 20th October marked the commissioning and opening ceremony of the ultra-modern Astro Turf Sports Field and Playground funded by TechnipFMC Ghana for Twin City Special School, a school for children with intellectual disability, located in Sekondi -Takoradi in the Western Region of Ghana.

It was a colourful and well-attended event with TechnipFMC corporate colours and paraphernalia on display.

In attendance were Vincent Julien, VP Subsea Projects and Commercial France/Africa, Daniel Vigo, Director, Subsea Services Africa, and the management of TechnipFMC Ghana Limited led by Shaun Watson, Country Manager for Ghana and Equatorial Guinea. The kids at the school entertained all present with cultural performances, choreography dance and a mini exhibition where handcrafts were displayed.

Many dignitaries from the Community, Ghana Education Service and the Government were present. The Member of Parliament for the area and Regional Minister, Mr. Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, alluded to the great benefits the project will have on the quality of education received by the children and commended TechnipFMC for the great initiative.

The Chief of Essipun, Nana Kofi Abuna V, affirmed the Minister’s statement and asserted that the project will encourage many parents to bring their special kids to school.

The directors of Ghana Education Service and the Headmistress of the school, Mrs. Crescentia Bilson-Sai thanked the company for the initiative and presented TechnipFMC Ghana with a citation showing their appreciation. They made it known that Twin City Special School was the Only public Special School in Ghana to have such a facility.

The climax of the commissioning and the opening ceremony was exciting fun games; 7-aside football match and agility games played by the children of the school wearing TechnipFMC branded jerseys on the new sports field.

This project is in line with TechnipFMC’s Sustainability Goals as well as its Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) Pillars.

“Sustainability is at the heart of everything we do and one of our core foundational beliefs. At TechnipFMC, Sustainability transcends beyond simply acting responsibly. We are fully committed to supporting the communities where we live and work.”

“This project will have a significant positive impact on the education the children receive at the school, as they learn through play. It is also in line with the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, to ensure that children all over the world have access to inclusive, quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities. We are proud to acknowledge that this project achieves that.”