TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC in collaboration with the University of Ghana Business School, has launched a coaching program for the 2021/2022 Winners of StartUpper of the Year Challenge by TotalEnergies.

The event which is aimed at supporting young entrepreneurs with their businesses was held on Friday, October 21, 2022, at the University of Ghana Business School, Innovation Centre in Accra.

The coaching program is one of TotalEnergies’ commitments to the winners, along with financial support and media exposure.

Mr. Bright Dokosi, Human Resource Manager of TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC and the Project Manager of the StartUpper Challenge in Ghana, said “Entrepreneurial Mentorship or coaching is a good opportunity especially for young entrepreneurs who want to advance their entrepreneurial skills. Furthermore, mentorship equips entrepreneurs with the necessary expertise, experience to help grow their businesses and provide solutions”.

He added that “A good coach helps to identify key challenges, make smarter decisions, focus on realistic ideas and profitable projects, and develop strategies that takes businesses to the next level. So, we believe by initiating this mentorship program, our winners will take full advantage and utilize the time, resources and efforts these mentors will put into them and their businesses”.

The Top Three Winners of the 3rd Edition of the StartUpper of the Year by TotalEnergies Challenge who were awarded at a grand celebration held on 22nd April 2022 at Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra were;

Adriana Appiagyei Nsiah Nimo – Best Business Idea Creation;

Mathias Charles Yabe – Best Young Startup under 3 years;

Anaporka Adazabra – Best Top Female Entrepreneur.

All three Winners were assigned personal coaches to provide them with the needed guidance on how to invest and utilize the financial support given to them.

Professor Felix Ankomah Asante, Pro-Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana and Mr. Bright Dokosi officially launched the Coaching Program. The winners and their coaches exchanged pleasantries to mark the beginning of their coaching programme.

The company promised the winners full support to enable them develop their innovative projects for long-term sustainability and business development, and also accelerate the growth and profitability of their young businesses.