President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has congratulated the new British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak.

In a message on Twitter, the President expressed hope that Mr. Sunak’s tenure in office will see stronger bonds between Ghana and the UK.

“Warm congratulations to Rt. Hon. Rishi Sunak, MP, on becoming the 57th British Prime Minister in this difficult period of his country’s and the world’s fortunes.

“I am hopeful that his tenure of office will strengthen and deepen even further the ties of co-operation, collaboration and friendship between Ghana and Great Britain, and provide us with the platform to create progress and prosperity for our respective peoples,” the tweet said.

Mr Sunak, 42, will be the UK’s first British Asian prime minister and the youngest in recent history.

Sunak’s parents are of Indian descent. His father, Yashvir, was born in Kenya and his mother, Usha, was born in Tanzania. They migrated to the UK in the 1960s.