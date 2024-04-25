President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Felicia Edem Attipoe as the new Municipal Chief Executive of the Tema West Municipal Assembly.

A statement signed by the Minister-Designate for the Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, and Representative of the President, Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah said the nomination is in accordance with Article 243 (1) of the 1992 constitution.

Her nomination is pending approval by the assembly.

