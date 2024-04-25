The Head of the Civil Service of Ghana, Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, has called on civil servants across the country to refrain from engaging in political activities in the lead-up to the 2024 General Election.

He urged them to concentrate on fulfilling their roles in driving general economic growth by implementing policies and programmes that foster stability, peace, and security.

He made these remarks during the press launch of the 2024 Civil Service Week and 2023 Awards Ceremony, themed “Combating threats to sub-regional peace and security: perspectives of the civil service.”

Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh indicated that “the work of the civil servant is behind the scenes, we are to support our political leaders. what is important to us is that at the end of the day, the national interest is served. Once the national interest is served, we are done.”

He further emphasised that “Civil Servants need to be committed to what the principle, code of conduct, core values, and issues of professionalism among others are. Our overarching objective is to assist the government in the formulation and Implementation of public policy and programme.”

Dr. Evans Aggrey-Darkoh called on all civil servants to re-dedicate themselves to the mandate of the service.

