The Western Regional ECG has assured customers that it is working hard to restore power supply to nine communities around Shama and Daboase that have been without power since Tuesday, April 23, following the destruction of three of its pylons brought down by a heavy rain storm.

Speaking to Citi News during the inspection of restoration works by engineers at Essipon, the Sekondi District Manager of the ECG, Engineer Martin Djan, appealed to its customers in the affected communities and assured them that power would be restored in 24 hours as engineers were busily working.

“Yesterday we had a severe challenge that had to do with the breaking down of three of our out pylons on the Ketan BSP stretch up to Inchaban sub-station because of heavy downpour. We have more of our communities down at the moment without power…Currently, we are doing our maximum best to restore power, so what I have done is to contract three of my best contractors who are currently on site.

“We have planned that within 24 hours we should be able to bring back the power so that our customers can enjoy power”, he said.

Affected areas: Inch aban, Shama, Nyankrom, Komfueku, Dwomo, Daboase, Beposo, Sekyere Krobo, Anlo Beach and surrounding communities.