President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo says his government will continue to invest in the power sector to improve the electricity supply in the country.

Speaking at the commissioning of a 15-megawatt solar power plant in Kaleo in the Upper West Region, Nana Akufo-Addo said the government will soon roll out green energy policies to reduce dependency on thermal.

“The government is implementing a series of policies and measures to incentivise green investments, foster a culture of energy efficiency, and prioritise the development of solar, wind and hydroelectric power projects as key strategies for the growth of the energy sector in the country.”

Meanwhile, Herbert Krapa, the Chairman of the governing board of the Electricity Corporation of Ghana (ECG), has assured Ghanaians that the ongoing power crisis will soon be resolved.

He stated that the government has taken sufficient measures to ensure a steady power supply for consumers.

Krapa emphasised the government’s awareness of the challenges Ghanaians are facing and its commitment to addressing them for the people’s benefit.

“As I said earlier today at Kaleo, at the Commissioning of VRA’s 15MW Solar Plant, the Government has put in place immediate measures to ensure the return of uninterrupted supply of power to consumers. I can, therefore, state that the unfortunate power challenges Ghanaians are facing should be over in the next few days.”

“We are fully confident that the measures being put in place should resolve the service interruptions. We empathise with all consumers and apologise unreservedly for the effects of the outages on our daily lives. Please bear with us. We are fixing it and we are nearly there,” Herbert Krapa’s post further read.

