President Akufo-Addo’s personal driver has filed his nomination to contest the La Dedekotopon NPP Parliamentary primary on April 27, 2024.

Joseph Addo who was vetted and approved by the party’s Greater Accra Elections Committee says he will win the seat back for the NPP.

“I was born and bred here in La, I have lived all my life here so I am not new in this constituency.”

The National Executive Committee of the NPP sanctioned a primary in the constituency after the elected Parliamentary Candidate, Dr. Gerald Joseph Tetteh resigned for personal reasons.

The MCE for the area, Solomon Kotey Niikio has also filed his nomination to contest.

Joseph Addo who has served as President Akufo-Addo’s driver for over 20 years says he has helped IN the development of the constituency.

“I have helped the youth in this area get jobs and employment in government agencies”

He adds that, “Recently when the party needed an office space after the destruction of the old office, I personally worked to get a new office for the party”.

Joseph Addo is confident of winning the primary on April 27th and win the main election on December 7th.

The NPP lost the La Dedekotopon seat in the 2020 election to the NDC’s Rita Naa Odoley Sowah.

The NPP is hoping to recapture the seat in the December polls.