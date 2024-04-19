President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has reiterated the government’s dedication to making Ghana a bilingual nation by incorporating the French language into its linguistic framework.

He stressed that numerous initiatives are in progress to realise this objective, such as implementing bilingual education in some subjects at the elementary education level.

These comments were made by President Akufo-Addo at the 60th anniversary celebration of Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra on Friday.

“The goal of government is to ensure that we live in a bilingual Ghana where both French and English are spoken together with our indigenous languages. We’ve already begun to work towards this,” he stated.

Catherine Dauer, the Principal of the Lycée Français International Jacques Prévert d’Accra, praised the school’s academic achievements and emphasized the partnerships the school is establishing with other institutions.

“I am very proud to be the principal of Jacques school. It is something beautiful because we have a lot of students here, around 700 and each student that is coming from Ghana or all around the world are part of a very big network like the AFC which is the French Agency for French Language in foreign countries.”

“So indeed, in the world, we have around 555 schools and there is a link between each school. And as a French school, we also develop a lot of partnerships with Ghanaian schools or American schools,” she stated.

Explore the world of impactful news with CitiNewsroom on WhatsApp!

Click on the link to join the Citi Newsroom channel for curated, meaningful stories tailored just for YOU: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaCYzPRAYlUPudDDe53x

No spams, just the stories that truly matter! #StayInformed #CitiNewsroom #CNRDigital