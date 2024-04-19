A group known as the Crusaders Against Corruption has officially distanced itself from Alan Kyerematen’s Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC).

In response to claims made by a prominent member of the Movement for Change, Yaw Buaben Asamoah, suggesting their affiliation with the Movement for Change, the Crusaders against Corruption vehemently refuted such assertions as entirely false.

In a statement signed by the Chief Crusader, Emmanuel Wilson Jnr., the group referenced an interview on April 17, where Buaben Asamoah purported that the Crusaders against Corruption had aligned with Alan Kyerematen’s movement.

Wilson clarified that these claims were baseless and urged the public to disregard any insinuations linking them to the ARC.

“I want to put on record that the communication by Mr. Buaben Asamoah is misleading and not factually true. Neither myself nor my organisation is part of any alliance.

“I strongly dissociate myself and Crusaders Against Corruption Ghana from it, and would want the public to disregard any publication of such,” the statement read.