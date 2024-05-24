The Director of Special Operations for the Movement for Change, Hopeson Adorye, has described his arrest and subsequent arraignment in court as a blessing in disguise. In his view, the arrest provided significant political mileage for him. In a viral video released after he was granted bail by the Dansoman Circuit Court on Thursday, May 23, for publishing false news, Adorye stated that his fame had increased as a result of the arrest.

“I am doing fine. In fact, I was so happy, What happened yesterday, [Thursday] it will take someone 25 to 30 years to get this glory. You are the one who thinks it was the other way around. It gave me a political mileage and it will take someone 30 years to get such a mileage.

“In fact, the whole world was discussing me,” he added.

The Dansoman court granted Hopeson Adorye, a leading figure in the Movement for Change, bail at GH¢20,000 with two sureties.

Adorye was arrested after making claims on an Accra-based radio station, which have since gone viral, alleging that dynamites were detonated in the Volta Region during the 2016 General Elections.

