The Chiefs and People of Nsuekyir in the Effutu Municipality have vowed to support the Omanhene of Effutu Traditional Council Nenyi Ghartey VII in his quest to use portions of Nsuekyir lands for a cemetery project.

Citi News understands that the old cemetery is full hence the need for an alternative.

The decision sparked widespread condemnation from a section of the Nsuekyir youth and some farmers who claimed that their lands were being taken away from them.

This led to a confrontation between the youth group and the individuals instructed by the Omanhene to grade portions of the land.

Traditional Authorities of Nsuekyir at a press conference condemned the act by the youth group indicating their unflinching support towards the project by the Omanhene.

They expressed regret over any disrespectful remarks made against the Omanhene and offered a public apology.

The community leaders have pledged their support for the cemetery project and have called for renewed dialogue with the Omanhene to find a mutually agreeable location for the cemetery.

“In the said press conference, certain utterances were made in which the Omanhene felt some derogatory words were used against his person. We are by this medium retracting every word that went against the person of the Omanhene and we render our sincere apology to him.

“We the people of Nsuekyir vow to work with the Omanhene and we are calling on him to let that incident be a forgone conclusion, reengage the Nananum of Nsuekyir and have a dialogue on where the Effutu cemetery should be situated. “