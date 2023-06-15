On Friday, 9th June 2023, Management and Staff of TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC joined the nation to plant trees as part of this year’s Green Ghana Day.

The Green Ghana Project was launched in 2021 by President Akufo-Addo under the auspices of the Ministry of Land, Water and Natural Resources, as part of the Government’s aggressive afforestation and re-afforestation programme to restore the degraded landscape. The Government of Ghana has targeted 10 million seedlings to be planted across the country for this year’s exercise.

To support this initiative, Staff and Members of the Management Committee, led by the Human Resources Manager of TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC Mr. Bright Dokosi, planted a total of 1602 seedlings on a degraded reserve at CHIPA Forest located at Agormeda. The seedlings planted include cacia, acacia and mahogany. A total of 5500 seedlings are to be planted on a 5-hectare area for the year 2023 in partnership with the Forestry Commission as was done in 2022.

Speaking at the tree planting exercise, Mr. Bright Dokosi in a speech read on behalf of the Managing Director of the Company, Mr. Olufemi Babajide, said “TotalEnergies’ ambition is to place environmental performance at the heart of our projects and operations and pay particular attention to the use of the planet’s natural resources”.

He indicated that green signifies nature, fertility, and prosperity and Green Ghana Day is marked to show love towards our environment and that is important to spread awareness about protecting and preserving nature.

He said “trees and forests play an essential role in mitigating the impact of climate change. Planting trees is one of the most important things we can do to contribute to the health of the planet’.

Mr. Kwame Agyei, Manager Plantation Department of the Forestry Commission, thanked TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC for the commitment to the country’s Green Ghana Day Project since 2022 and other sustainability initiatives and called on other stakeholders to support the project.

It was a successful and exciting experience as 93 personnel of the Company actively participated to mark the Green Ghana Day.