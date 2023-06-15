Absa Bank Ghana recently unveiled the winners of its highly anticipated customer promotion, “the Card Assist Campaign.”

As part of its ongoing partnership with the English Premier League, Absa leverages this platform to engage clients and customers across the continent.

The campaign, launched in December 2022, encourages customers to seamlessly manage their transactions using Absa’s contactless cards. Michael Gyan-Nyarko emerged as the ultimate winner, earning an all-expenses-paid trip to the UK to watch an English Premiership game when the league resumes in August this year.

Gyan-Nyarko stood out as the customer with the highest number of card transactions in both value and volume throughout the campaign.

At the presentation ceremony at the bank’s head office in Accra, Director of Retail Banking at Absa bank, Charles Addo said “The campaign is a significant platform to engage our customers across all our digital touchpoints and to encourage them to use and benefit from our credit and debit cards. The patronage we receive every year is truly satisfying and reflects the strong connection we have with them.”

In addition to the grand prize, approximately 60 customers were awarded a range of prizes, including home appliances, Premier League-branded souvenirs, and shopping vouchers.

The Card Assist promotion serves as a customer-focused campaign aimed at encouraging sign-ups, reactivation, and utilization of Absa bank’s contactless cards.