Societe Generale Ghana has been informed that Societe Generale Group, which holds 60.22% of Societe Generale Ghana, has initiated a strategic review.

In a statement, Societe Generale Ghana added “If a concrete development were to be decided, a subsequent communication will be made at the appropriate time according to applicable legislation.”

