Highlife/hiplife musician Kofi Kinaata marked the release of his much-awaited debut EP “Kofi oo Kofi”
with a special listening session on May 9 at the Accra City Hotel.
Bessa Simons, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Okyeame Kwame, Frema Adunyame of Citi FM/Citi TV, and other
notables from both the entertainment and corporate worlds joined Kofi Kinaata for the unveiling.
A highlight of the evening was when the ‘’Susuka’’ hitmaker explained the concept behind the 7-track EP.
The project features songs titled “Auntie Ama,” “Abonsam,” “Saman,” “Effiakuma Broken Heart” (already a hit single), “I Don’t Care,” “Take Away,” and “Overtaking.”
“Kofi OO Kofi” EP is currently available on all streaming platforms
Kofi Kinaata’s “Kofi OO Kofi” EP listening section happening at the Accra City Hotel @KinaataGh @accracityhotel pic.twitter.com/NebGiO2UfC
— Ghana Weekend (@GhanaWeekend) May 9, 2024