Highlife/hiplife musician Kofi Kinaata marked the release of his much-awaited debut EP “Kofi oo Kofi”

with a special listening session on May 9 at the Accra City Hotel.

Bessa Simons, Gyedu Blay Ambolley, Okyeame Kwame, Frema Adunyame of Citi FM/Citi TV, and other

notables from both the entertainment and corporate worlds joined Kofi Kinaata for the unveiling.

A highlight of the evening was when the ‘’Susuka’’ hitmaker explained the concept behind the 7-track EP.

The project features songs titled “Auntie Ama,” “Abonsam,” “Saman,” “Effiakuma Broken Heart” (already a hit single), “I Don’t Care,” “Take Away,” and “Overtaking.”

“Kofi OO Kofi” EP is currently available on all streaming platforms

