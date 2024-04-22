Highlife star Kofi Kinaata has unveiled a new nickname during his appearance on Citi TV’s entertainment show “The Chat.“

Kofi Kinaata, who’s promoting his upcoming EP “Kofi OO Kofi” and single “Efiekuma Broken Heart,” was the special guest on the Saturday episode hosted by Ekow Koomson.

Despite enjoying a decade-long career in music and clinching the prestigious Songwriter of the Year award at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards on three occasions, Kofi Kinaata has yet to release an album or EP

The “Kofi OO Kofi” EP, originally scheduled for release on April 15, 2024, has been pushed back to May 3 or 10.

During the show, the ‘’Susuka’’ singer sarcastically shared that he’s now called “Efiekuma Bob Marley.” ‘’I’m now Efiekuma Bob Marley” . According to him, the name was given to him a by “certain guy in Takoradi”

Kofi Kinaata was born in Efiekuma, a residential town in the Western Region. He grew up there and is a mentor to most of the young kids in the region.

On why the crazy love for Efiekuma, Kofi Kinaata explained, “Efiekuma is where I grew up…and that is where my music journey began… And they love me too.. so I can’t stop loving them”.

