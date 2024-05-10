The Awomefia of Anlo State, Togbe Sri III has urged Energy Minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh to keep his focus on the good works he has been doing for the nation as he is solidly behind him.

The Awomefia made these remarks at his palace in Anloga during a courtesy call by Dr. Prempeh on Wednesday, 8th May, 2024.

Togbe Sri expressed his happiness seeing his son the Energy Minister and asked him to visit his palace often. He encouraged the Energy Minister to continue his hard work that has characterised his tenure as a public official.

“I am solidly behind you and I want you to keep being focused. What is ahead of you is greater and so do not be distracted by anything,” the Awomefia told Dr. Opoku Prempeh

On his part, Dr Prempeh recalled the long-standing father-son relations between himself and the Togbe Sri on the back of which he embarked on the visit.

The Energy Minister also recounted the beautiful relationship between his grandfather the Asantehene and Togbe Sri on which basis the Asantehene visited the Awomefia some time back.

Further discussions centred on the enduring partnership between government and traditional leadership in our country, reflecting a shared commitment to inclusivity, dialogue and development.

“I have enormous confidence in Ghana’s future, where the political class and traditional authorities work together harmoniously for the advancement of the growth and prosperity of the people,” Dr. Prempeh said.