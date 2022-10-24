The Bank Hospital has announced that its Ambulance Service is available for the coordination and provision of emergency medical care and transportation of sick or injured persons who need immediate medical care.

This was announced in a statement the hospital issued on Monday, 24 October 2022.

“We provide an efficient treat by presenting conditions and timely transport of patients to the point of definitive care, most likely an emergency department of a hospital or health facilities. The Bank hospital provides world-class advanced life support (ALS) ambulances equipped with ICU medical equipment and professionally trained Paramedics who are committed to meeting you at the point of your need. We give you quality pre-hospital emergency health care and health transport to appropriate health facility for further management,” the hospital added in the statement.

The Bank hospital says its ambulance services include:

Inter-hospital patient transfer.

Pre-hospital emergency care to accident victims (road traffic, Domestic, Industrial, Medical etc.).

Transporting accident victims from the scene of an accident to an appropriate health facility.

Transporting of patients for diagnostic studies (X-ray, MRI, CT- Scan, Laboratory Studies etc.).

Standby emergency cover at mass public meetings and gatherings.

Health transport for patients discharged from the hospital to their residence

Persons interested in the services of the hospital ambulance could call 0599211311 anytime.

“When calling our emergency number, make sure that you have the following information ready:

Specific details about the location (address) of the incident or potential patient (Provide landmarks).

Specific details of the incident. Speak clearly and calmly to the person taking your call.

Specific details about the contact person (name and telephone number). Make sure that the telephone line is available until the ambulance arrive at the scene. “

ABOUT THE BANK HOSPITAL

The Bank Hospital was set up as a Bank Clinic in 1987 and has since then enormously transitioned into the mind-blowing edifice in existence today. Over the 34-year period of growth, the facility has moved from outpatient facilities and limited operations to a Medical Facility with both in-and out-patient with comprehensive facilities.

The Bank stands tall in first-class commitment, competence and compassion in healthcare. We trust you will make us your first and best healthcare of choice.