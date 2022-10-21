The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced processes to compensate consumers affected by the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recent system glitch.

This comes after “extensive engagement with management of the ECG”, the PURC said in a statement.

Between Monday, October 24 and Friday, October 28, 2022, affected customers can visit the district offices of the ECG or the regional offices of the PURC to begin the compensation process.

Alternatively, they can visit the websites of both the PURC and the ECG to “complete and submit forms for consideration for compensation”, the statement added.