The Railway Workers Union wants government to as a matter of urgency save the Ghana Railway Company because the company is on its knees.

A statement released by the union and signed by its General Secretary, Godwill Ntarmah, indicates that the company is currently unable to purchase fuel to run its manganese freight as well as passenger train.

It added that the Ghana Railway company is saddled with an overwhelming debt burden, including the non-payment of salaries to some staff as well as SSNIT and credit union contributions.

The Ghana Railway Workers Union is therefore calling on President Akufo-Addo to direct the immediate release of revenue realized from the auctioning of scrap metals and intervene to “salvage the company from total collapse.”