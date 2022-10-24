Some users of public transport are unhappy about the proposed increment in transport fares to be announced by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) today, Monday, October 24, 2022.

They are thus urging the government to intervene.

Following the recent hike in prices of petroleum products, the GPRTU announced its intention to increase fares by about 40 percent after talks with government on Thursday.

In anticipation of the increase in fares to be announced, Citi News spoke to a cross-section of commuters in Accra.

“The salaries of workers have not increased in recent times, so the increment in transport fares will affect us. We are only living by the grace of God. The proposed upward adjustment is too high”, says one passenger.

“If government is able to reduce fuel prices, we will be okay because we are suffering too much”, another passenger appealed.

Meanwhile, VIP JEOUN has announced new transport fares for the travelling Public effective 7am today.

The fare from Accra- Kumasi which used to be GH¢85 is now GH¢100, while Accra-Sunyani will now cost GH¢130 cedis.

Also, people moving from Accra to Tamale will have to pay GH¢240.