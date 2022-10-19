The National Association of Graduate Teachers (NAGRAT) is worried about the President’s dismissal of Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa as Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES).

NAGRAT said the development is not only surprising but also has left members of the association with overwhelming disappointment.

“This is very disappointing. We are surprised because we had someone who was able to build a very positive relationship and rapport with the union”, said NAGRAT President, Angel Carbonu.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa was relieved of his position in a letter dated Monday, October 17, 2022, because his services were no longer needed, according to a statement from the Presidency.

Having been appointed in April 2017, specific reference was made to his secondment in January 2021 from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).

The contract was extended again in June 2021, but this extension according to the letter was in “contravention of the Human Resource Policy Frame and Manual of the Public Services Commission, as it purports to extend your secondment beyond the 3-year maximum limit.”

NAGRAT believes the termination of Prof. Opoku-Amankwa’s appointment will affect critical decisions concerning better conditions of service for teachers.

“A lot of our discussions with him had reached advanced stages. So for this termination to come at this time, I think there is someone at the Jubilee House who is not aware of the work going on at the GES. As far as I am concerned, this controversial termination is going to affect us.”

When asked about his expectation of a new Director-General for the GES, Angel Carbonu said he does not expect the next appointee to be a political party operative.

“I expect the new Director-General to be someone who has gone through the mill of the GES, risen through the ranks and understands the intricacies of the service. I also expect someone who will extricate himself from the political party that appoints him and sees himself as professional and not a party operative by opening his doors to the union in addressing issues”, he suggested.

Meanwhile, Prof. Opoku-Amankwa has been instructed to return to the KNUST.