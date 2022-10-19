The Upper East Regional Co-ordinating council has reviewed restrictions in Bawku and its surrounding communities.

The revision includes the lifting of the ban on the use of tricycles, popularly referred to as ‘yellow yellow’ in the area.

At a meeting held on October 18, 2022, by the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC), “the temporary ban on the operations of the tricycles is lifted with immediate effect in Bawku and its environs”.

This is in view of the relative peace that has gradually returned to the area.

It also follows appeals by public sector workers facing challenges commuting to work due to the ban on tricycle use.

“The REGSEC hereby directs the MUSEC to ensure strict enforcement of this directive”, it said.

Recent tensions in Bakwu prompted the ban on motorbikes, as well as a curfew on the entire township and a ban on smock-wearing.