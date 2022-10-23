The National Democratic Congress has suspended its internal election in the Tamale Central constituency following the absence of Electoral Commission officials to facilitate the process.

The absence of EC officials, according to information gathered by Citi News, is due to an interim injunction by the court, restraining party executives from organising elections in the Tamale Central constituency.

Some aggrieved party members took the NDC to court some weeks ago over the conduct of branch elections in the constituency.

Regional executives reportedly went ahead to organise the elections without the Electoral Commission.

Citi News’ visit to the polling centre saw some improvised ballot boxes without EC’s voting booth. There was no validation stamp.

This did not sit well with some agents and aspirants, which led to the destruction of ballot papers and improvised ballot boxes.

Earlier at the Tamale South constituency, the officer in charge of elections for Tamale South and Central constituencies, Bismarck Nteh spoke about the injunction.

“Last week, the court served us an injunction on Tamale Central and the parties were in court on Friday thinking that they will be able to resolve their differences before this election but Friday they came to tell us the court has not given a ruling on the injunction, so they have adjourned the case to Friday. So because of that, the Electoral Commission told them elections in that constituency will not take place”.