The body of a yet-to-be-identified young woman has been recovered from an abandoned mining pit at Konongo-Odumase in the Asante Akim Central Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The deceased, believed to be in her late 20s, was reportedly using a private toilet facility that sunk into the pit that had been dug under it.

According to eyewitnesses, it took Fire officers with the help of an excavator operator close to three hours to recover the lifeless body.

It is a common phenomenon to find dug mining pits in houses in the area after a clampdown on in-house mining by the Government in 2016.

Residents say most houses in the area risk collapse due to numerous pits dug by illegal miners.

Police have since conveyed the body and deposited it at a morgue.

The pit and the toilet have since been covered after the body was recovered.