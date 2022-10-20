TikTok said this type of content was not allowed on its platform and its commission from digital gifts was significantly less than 70% but still has not confirmed the exact amount.

BBC News investigates a new trend on TikTok – hundreds of families in camps for displaced people in Syria, begging for gifts on TikTok livestreams.

TikTok is the world’s fastest-growing social media app and has been downloaded more than 3.9 billion times. It has made more than $6.2bn in gross revenue from in-app spending since its launch in 2017, according to analytics company Sensor Tower.