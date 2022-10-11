Vodafone Business has climaxed this year’s SME Month event with an exciting session on Twitter Spaces for over 2000 entrepreneurs.

The digital event, which was moderated by Deloris Frimpong Manso, also known as Delay, introduced entrepreneurs to effective ways of leading and managing teams. Some well-known businesses that took part in the programme were Pistis, an indigenous fashion house; Caveman watches; Doughman Foods; and Nyonyo Essentials.

Every year in September, Vodafone Business’ SME Month initiatives reward and recognise SMEs for their contributions to the nation. The theme for this year was “Further Together, Accelerating SME Businesses.”

During September, Vodafone Business gave small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) free websites, business registration, digital advertising, store rebranding, and training on a variety of topics related to SMEs.

One such training, a legal training session for 50 SMEs in collaboration with SESI Legal, provided attendees with the legal knowledge they needed to do business successfully in Ghana.

Mrs Rosa Kudoadzi, the Managing Partner of SESI LEGAL, stated that “Laws and regulations govern every business in Ghana. We are confident that the key outcomes we shared on statutory obligations and regulatory approvals, negotiation and enforcement of contracts, and succession planning will guide businesses to be legally compliant and plan for their future growth”. She advised all businesses to seek legal counsel in order to understand and comply with all applicable laws and regulations.

In addition to these activities, Vodafone Business implemented a brand-building training in collaboration with resource people from Meta, formerly Facebook. Vodafone Ghana’s Senior Management Team also reaffirmed Vodafone’s commitment to SMEs during customer visits.

Many long-standing Vodafone Business customers thanked the brand for its stellar services. “We are satisfied with the delivery of the 20Mbps dedicated internet service. We have had no downtime since the service was deployed,” said Folajimi Shopeju, the Finance Director of FrieslandCampina West Africa.

The Director of Vodafone Business, Tawa Bolarin, stressing on Vodafone’s commitment and focus to SMEs, explained that SMEs are the engine of growth for most economies, including Ghana. “Vodafone Business is strategically positioned to be the propeller for the growth of SMEs. Our purpose as an organisation is to connect people and businesses for a better future. Therefore, we will continue to empower businesses with innovative solutions to grow,” she explained.

Vodafone Business, the enterprise arm of Vodafone Ghana, helps organisations succeed in a digital world with innovative products such as Your Business Online (YBOL) and Vodafone Cash for Business. For more information about Vodafone Business products and services, customers can send an email to vodafonebusiness.gh@vodafone.com or call 0302334040.