The 2022 Access to Medicine Index has ranked the top 20 pharmaceutical companies globally. GSK, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca took the top three positions on the list.

AstraZeneca’s top three position in the 2022 Access to Medicine Index (AtMI) reflects the company’s leading work to strengthen global health systems, as well as increase equitable and affordable patient access to life-changing treatments.

Pascal Soriot, Chief Executive Officer, AstraZeneca, said: “We believe it’s vital everyone has access to affordable, sustainable, and innovative healthcare, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. This ranking reflects AstraZeneca’s strategic focus on improving access to medicines and to the crucial work with our partners to strengthen health system resilience.”

AtMI is an independent ranking of 20 of the world’s largest pharmaceutical companies and evaluates their impact on improving access to medicine in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). It focuses on three technical areas: Governance of Access; Research and Development (R&D); and Product Delivery. AstraZeneca moved up from 7th to 3rd position after performing well across all three technical areas.

AstraZeneca was recognised by AtMI as the industry leader in Product Delivery, noting its application of tailored access strategies for different countries reflecting their income classifications across all product categories. The Company’s approach to patent transparency and sharing of intellectual property assets, using technology transfers, was also highlighted as key to ensuring continuous supply of medicines in LMICs. Furthermore, the AtMI recognised AstraZeneca’s local capacity building initiatives and use of inclusive business models aimed at meeting the access needs of populations at the base of the income pyramid.

AstraZeneca also performed well in the Governance of Access category reflecting robust compliance controls, and also in R&D for its access plans for projects in Phase 2 or 3 of clinical development. Ongoing company initiatives to support access to COVID-19 vaccines via manufacturing, procurement, and distribution agreements in the light of the pandemic were also recognised.

Read more about the delivery of AstraZeneca’s Access to healthcare commitments in the 2021 Sustainability Report and Sustainability Data Summary.